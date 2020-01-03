How unprepared were you for the real world when you shipped off to college? While a number of college students may struggle with the early stages of dealing with the stress of post-secondary education, the chances are you were far more equipped to be on your own than a Canadian student who was the subject of a now-viral advertisement.

A parent posted an advertisement online seeking a “nanny” who could cook and clean for their 18-year-old daughter who is studying law at the University of Leeds, according to Fox News.

The spoiled child already has a driver and a posh two-bedroom apartment, but the parent worries that the simple tasks of cooking, cleaning, and grocery shopping may be too much additional stress. Seriously.

“Nanny required to cook and clean for my 18yr old daughter who is going to University of Leeds in a demanding first year program- Law. She has a driver who can pick up the groceries and driver her around but someone to ensure she eats well and lives without the stress of laundry, cleaning as her study schedule is very intense.This applicant does not need to be a gourmet chef, simply someone who can ensure my daughter eats three healthy meals a day and the fridge is always full of healthy snacks, juice etc,” the advertisement read.

“She is Canadian and she needs someone to cook and clean for her and lives in a two bedroom apartment in Leeds City Centre with a full kitchen and it’s a lovely apartment. The hour requirement and rate can/will be tailored to the appropriate candidate.”

So you’re telling me you get a free apartment and pay to live in the city and all you have to do is cook and clean? That’s a great opportunity there.

As for the 18-year-old daughter, if cooking and cleaning is too much to ask, how is she ever going to practice law? And we wonder why Boomers look down on entitled Millenials and Gen Zers. This young woman isn’t doing us any favors.