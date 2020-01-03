Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Betting Odds: Who Will Replace Jason Garrett?

Following another disappointing season for the Dallas Cowboys that resulted in the team missing out on the NFL Playoffs, team owner Jerry Jones and head coach Jason Garrett announced that the two sides have decided to part ways after nearly a decade with Garrett at the helm.

That led to an immediate discussion as to who will be replacing Garrett on the sidelines in Big D and the oddsmakers are already hard at work determining the most likely candidates.

While former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer was pinned as a potential replacement during the NFL regular season, it is now New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels who is favored to take over the job.

Other top candidates include San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley, and Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman. Meyer still remains one of the top potential candidates for the job, but he has slid to the fifth most likely candidate in the eyes of the oddsmakers.

One longshot for the job is Michigan Wolverines and former San Francisco 49ers head coach Jim Harbaugh.

A full look at the betting odds can be seen below, via BetOnline.ag.

Dallas Cowboys Next Head Coach Betting Odds

Josh McDaniels 3/1

Robert Saleh 4/1

Lincoln Riley 5/1

Greg Roman 6/1

Urban Meyer 6/1

Eric Bienemy 7/1

Matt Rhule 7/1

Dan Mullen 10/1

Gary Kubiak 10/1

Mike Zimmer 10/1

Jim Harbaugh 12/1

Who do you think will replace Jason Garrett to become the next head coach in Dallas? Sound off in the comments section below with your thoughts and predictions.

