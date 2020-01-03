NFL Schedule 2020: Wild Card Weekend Announcer Schedule & Pairings

It’s Wild Card Weekend of the 2019-20 NFL regular season, as the NFL Playoffs officially kickoff with teams making their run to Super Bowl 54. With the postseason and final push for the Lombardi set to begin, it is now do-or-die for the remaining 12 teams.

Of course, when you’re watching a game, the right announcer can make or break your viewing experience.

Luckily for fans of the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans, they will be treated to the CBS’ A-Team of Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, and Tracy Wolfson when they take the field at 4:25 p.m. ET. Al Michaels, Chris Collinsworth, and Michelle Tafoya will be on the call for Sunday Night Football between the NFC West rival Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers which will determine the final playoff team in the league?

The full television schedule and list of announcer pairings for the remainder of Wild Card Weekend of the NFL Playoffs can be seen below, via Awful Announcing.

NFL Wild Card Weekend Announcer Schedule

Saturday, January 4

Buffalo at Houston, ABC/ESPN 4:35 p.m.

Announcers: Joe Tessitore, Booger McFarland & Lisa Salters

Radio/Westwood One: Tom McCarthy, Rod Woodson & Hub Arkush

Streaming Info: WatchESPN, ESPN+, Yahoo, NFL

Tennessee at New England, CBS 8:15 p.m.

Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo & Tracy Wolfson

Radio/Westwood One: Mike Tirico, Tony Boselli & Laura Okmin

Streaming Info: CBS All-Access, Yahoo, NFL

Sunday, January 5

Minnesota at New Orleans, FOX 1:05 p.m.

Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews & Chris Myers

Radio/Westwood One: Kevin Kugler, Jason Taylor & Scott Kaplan

Streaming Info: FOX Sports app, Yahoo, NFL

Seattle at Philadelphia, NBC 4:40 p.m.

Announcers: Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth & Michelle Tafoya

Radio/Westwood One: Kevin Harlan, Brian Griese & Ross Tucker

Streaming Info: NBC Sports Live, Yahoo, NFL