Top 3 Best Fallout Games of All Time – Ranked

While most can agree that post-apocalyptic worlds are the last place to have fun, the Fallout series would beg to differ. Ever since its debut in the 1990s, the series has entertained the morbid minded with imagery of destruction and devastation combined with images of classic Americana. With the player having to traverse across the strange lands in most games, they must use their pre-selected skill set to ally with locals and complete various quests. Several games have been released since the series debut and many have become classics. While I would like to rank every game equally, the list calls for a top 3. Without further ado, here are the top 3 Fallout games of all time, ranked!

3. Fallout 3 (2008)

Fallout 3 was the first game in the series to be fully rendered in three-dimensional graphics and it helps the game ascend to heights that previously were limited to the imagination. In this installment, players must trek across a version of Washington, D.C that was wiped out in a nuclear war. After a corrupt organization poses a threat to the player, they must use their skills to fight against the group and save what remains of the world.

Fallout 3 elevated the series to heights that were previously unseen. The V.A.T.S. combat system adds to the fun of fighting and the world of the game. With many side quests to partake in, along with the main quest, Fallout 3 is a classic.

2. Fallout 4 (2015)

The fourth game in the main series, Fallout 4 sees the player return to the action in a post-apocalyptic version of Boston. After surviving the nuclear blast, the main character must find their missing child as they travel through various settlements and interact with the natives.

Fallout 4 adds to the series by introducing features such as settlement building, which helps immerse the player even further in the action. The graphics are significantly improved and the voice acting for the protagonist is top-notch, regardless of the gender. Overall, Fallout 4 is stellar.

1. Fallout: New Vegas (2010)

The best game in the series isn’t even a main series title, but rather a spinoff. In New Vegas, the player takes control of a character known as the Courier. After being ambushed on a mission, the Courier must track down the person who killed them, while also discovering who leads New Vegas. After the discovery, they are given the choice of either staying with the status quo or finding a way to disrupt the current order and fight the power.

New Vegas was not developed by the main team of Bethesda, but rather Obsidian Entertainment. As a result, the game has its own distinct look and feel that reflects in the locations and the architecture. Rather than being located in the Northeast like 3 and 4, New Vegas is set in the state of Nevada, with a neo-Western feel to the proceedings.

Overall, New Vegas is the best Fallout game by far. Though it doesn’t add much in terms of mechanics from 3, the inventive setting and story makes for a fun time. The garish colors of Las Vegas-inspired titular city create an environment of fun, ensuring that the game remains a surefire classic for generations.