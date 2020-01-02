Lexii Alijai, whose real name is Alexis Alijai Lynch, has passed away at age 21. The young Minnesota-born rapper passed away on Wednesday, January 1. Her family confirmed the sad news with tributes on social media.

Following the initial reports of her death, tributes began to surface online.

“They say don’t question God, but damn why you baby. This thing called life is crazy as hell. My heart is broken. The tears won’t stop. I’m trynna hold it together,” one family member, LaMycha Jett, wrote on Facebook. “I love you more than you’ll ever know. I can’t focus, I can’t concentrate, I’m numb, I literally can not breath [sic]. Rest easy baby. You gained your beautiful wings.”

Kehlani, who collaborated with Alijai on the 2015 song “Jealous”, also posted a heartbreaking tribute to the late rapper.

“Just got the worst f*ckin news ever. My heart is BROKE. F*CK,” Kehlani wrote on Twitter. “It’s hard to have so much faith in God and that everything happens for a reason cuz it’s sh*t I can’t imagine there ever being a reason for… why bro.

“I keep typing and backspacing. you knew what you meant to me. everyone knew what you meant. you were so special, bro. I seen you fight through it all I seen u thug it out lex. imma miss you so bad. You was about to get everything you always talked about.”

Additional information on Lexii Alijai’s passing can be seen below.

Lexii Alijai Cause of Death: TBD

VIEW GALLERY

At the time of this writing, an official cause of death has not been confirmed and details surrounding the death of the 21-year-old rapper have not been reported.

Lexii Alijai was born on February 19, 1998, in St. Paul, Minnesota. After focusing on her music career, Lexii gained notoriety by rapping over the beats of popular songs such as “Try Me” by Dej Loaf, 2Pac’s “Thugz Mansion”, and “Girls Love Beyoncé” by Drake. She dropped her first full-length studio album, Growing Pains, on September 8, 2017.

That is all the information that is available at this time. This article will be updated with new and relevant information should it become available at any time. If there is anything that we missed, please feel free to send an email to editor@teamcoed.com and we will respond as soon as possible.