The field of 2020 presidential candidates has been reduced by one. On Thursday, January 2, Julian Castro announced that he would be ending his bid for the Oval Office. Castro had failed to qualify for the most recent Democratic Debate and struggled to ever find footing in the nationwide polls.

The former mayor of San Antonio, Texas and Housing and Urban Development Secretary under Barack Obama announced that he was dropping out of the race with a video message on social media.

“I’m so proud of the campaign we’ve run together. We’ve shaped the conversation on so many important issues in this race, stood up for the most vulnerable people, and given a voice to those who are often forgotten,” Castro said.

“But with only a month until the Iowa caucuses and given the circumstances of this campaign season, I’ve determined that it simply isn’t our time. So today it’s with a heavy heart and with profound gratitude that I will suspend my campaign for president.”

It’s with profound gratitude to all of our supporters that I suspend my campaign for president today. I’m so proud of everything we’ve accomplished together. I’m going to keep fighting for an America where everyone counts—I hope you’ll join me in that fight. pic.twitter.com/jXQLJa3AdC — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) January 2, 2020

Castro’s campaign put focus on immigration and social issues, and he was also a leading voice on gun reform.

But with just over 1 percent support and the Iowa caucus just one month away, Castro made the decision to drop out of the race after exhausting all resources.

Julian Castro Ethnicity & Heritage

Castro was born in San Antonio, Texas, along with his twin brother Joaquin. The 44-year-old is of Mexican descent and would become the first Mexican-American president in the country’s history. He was born on September 16, which is Mexican Independence Day. Castro’s mother, Maria “Rosie” Castro, is a Chicana activist who established the political party La Raza Unida and who previously ran for San Antonio City Council.

Julian Castro Bio

Born: September 16, 1974 (age 44)

Castro attended Thomas Jefferson High School in San Antonio and was very involved in sports. In fact, Castro had received a Division III scholarship offer from Trinity University to play tennis, but he ultimately decided to attend Stanford University where he earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and communications. Castro went on to obtain his Juris Doctor from Harvard Law School.

The political career of Castro began in 2001 when he was elected to the San Antonio City Council before going on to become mayor of his hometown. Frpm 2014-2017, Castro served as the 16th United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development under President Barack Obama and was the youngest member of the Obama cabinet.

Castro officially announced on January 12, 2019, that he was launching his campaign for the Democratic nomination for President of the United States in 2020.