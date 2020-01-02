Boston College vs Cincinnati Live Stream: Watch Birmingham Bowl Online

Boston College vs Cincinnati kicks off one of the final days of the college football bowl season with the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl on Thursday, January 2. The Eagles are preparing for a new era with Jeff Hafley leading the program, but first they must take on the No. 21 Bearcats.

Leading Boston College in the bowl game will be wide receivers coach and former Eagles receiver Rich Gunnell. Gunnell was the all-time career receiving yardage record-holder at Boston College when he left the program.

“As a prideful, proud BC man, I’m just going to continue to preach what we’re all about,” Gunnell said, via ESPN.com. “That’s toughness and faith and all those good things with high character guys. Moving forward, I’m just focused on winning this game. That’s the most important thing to me right now, keeping these kids together.”

Cincinnati enters the game as 7.5-point favorites over Boston College.

Boston College vs Cincinnati Viewing Details

Date: Thursday, January 2

Time: 3:00 P.M. EST

Location: Legion Field in Birmingham, Alabama

TV Channel: ESPN. (Check local listings.)

Betting Odds: Cincinnati -7.5 | O/U: 55

