Bryce Gowdy, a Georgia Tech football commit, was fatally struck by a freight train on Monday, December 30 just days before he was set to enroll in classes on January 6. Now, the story has taken an even more tragic turn.

According to CNN.com, the Broward County Medical Examiner’s office has ruled that Gowdy’s death was a suicide.

It was reported that Gowdy “jumped in front of the train.”

On the day before his death, Gowdy tweeted: “Family matters, can’t wait to get to the ATL soon!”

“Our entire Georgia Tech football family is devastated by the news of Bryce’s passing,” Georgia Tech head football coach Geoff Collins said in a statement after Gowdy’s passing. “Bryce was an outstanding young man with a very bright future. He was a great friend to many, including many of our current and incoming team members.

“On behalf of our coaches, players, staff and families, we offer our deepest condolences to Bryce’s mother, Shibbon, and his brothers, Brisai and Brayden, as well as the rest of his family members, his teammates and coaches at Deerfield Beach High School, and his many friends. Bryce and his family will always be a part of the Georgia Tech football family.”

A GoFundMe has been started to raise money for Gowdy’s family to help cover funeral costs and services.

Gowdy was a four-star recruit in the Yellow Jackets’ 2020 recruiting class.

Gowdy also had offers from the Auburn Tigers, Arkansas Razorbacks, Syracuse Orange, and West Virginia Mountaineers. The 6-foot-3 standout was the No. 6 prospect in Broward County entering his final season at Deerfield Beach, where he was a four-year starter. Overall, he was the 54th-ranked pass catcher in the nation.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a suicide prevention network of 161 crisis centers that provides a 24/7, toll-free hotline available to anyone in suicidal crisis or emotional distress and can be reached at 1-800-273-8255.