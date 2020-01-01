Georgia vs Baylor Live Stream: Watch Sugar Bowl Online

Georgia vs Baylor wraps up a busy New Year’s Day as the college football bowl season wraps up. The No. 5 Bulldogs and No. 7 Bears square off in the nightcap on Wednesday, January 1 in the Allstate Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana — home of the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

Baylor has made a quick return from prominence after NCAA sanctions depleted the program, and quarterback Charlie Brewer is excited to show his skills against a powerhouse SEC defense.

“Obviously, you want to win all the time,” Brewer said, via ESPN.com. “But I think that the stuff that I’ve had to go through, along with my teammates, not only as a football player, but just as a man, just growing up in life — learned a lot of lessons, been through a lot. I think it’s paid off. And I think it’ll continue to pay off.”

Both teams fell short in their conference championships.

Georgia enters the game as 4.5 favorites over Baylor.

How can you tune in to today’s action?

All of the information you need to catch the New Year’s bowl game can be seen below.

Georgia vs Baylor Viewing Details

Date: Wednesday, January 1

Time: 8:45 P.M. EST

Location: Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

TV Channel: ESPN. (Check local listings.)

Betting Odds: Georgia -4.5 | O/U: 41.5

How To Live Stream Georgia vs Baylor Online

Your best bet for watching Georgia battle Baylor via a live stream is WatchESPN. You will need your log-in and password information for your cable or satellite provider and you’re good to go.

If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can watch the game through Sling TV. Sling TV is service that allows subscribers to watch live and on-demand TV channels on TVs, computer or mobile device for a monthly fee. It’s just like a cable or satellite TV service, except it’s delivered over the internet. The service’s Orange package includes ESPN and costs $20 a month, but you can sign up for a free seven-day trial. If you cancel your subscription within the week, you will not be charged. Once signed up, simply download the app for your computer to start watching.

You can also live stream the game online through DIRECTV NOW. DIRECTV also offers a free seven-day trial, so you will receive a full week free before your paid membership begins. If you cancel your subscription within the seven day period, you will not be charged. DIRECTV NOW is available on Desktop, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast.

Watch Georgia vs Baylor On Phone, Tablet Or Mobile

If you can’t watch today’s game on your TV or computer, the Worldwide Leader has you covered with the WatchESPN app. As long as you have a cable or satellite provider, you can download the app for free in the App Store, the Google Play store, the Amazon App store or the Windows Store.

You can also watch the game on the Sling app. Sign up for a free Sling trial and download their app from the App store or Google Play store. There is also a Sling app for Apple TV, Xbox One, Roku, Chromecast, and Amazon Fire TV.

DIRECTV has a DIRECTV NOW app on App Store and Google Play store where you can watch the game for free, using your seven-day trial. You must cancel it before the trial period ends.