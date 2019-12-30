Netflix is wrapping up another busy and successful year which means it is time to look back at some of the most popular titles on the streaming service throughout the past 12 months. Luckily for us, Netflix is sharing the titles of the most popular releases, movies, and documentaries of the year.

Among the most popular titles of the year were Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston‘s “Murder Mystery”, Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman”, Michael Bay’s “6 Underground”, and much more.

When it comes to documentaries, “Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes” was the most popular, while Beyonce‘s “Homecoming”, Kevin Hart’s “Don’t F**k This Up”, and the Fyre Festival documentary all making the list. It was also a popular year for true crime documentaries with “Abducted in Plain Sight” and “The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann” making the top 10.

A full look at the most popular Netflix releases of the year can be seen below.

Netflix’s Most Popular Movies & Documentaries of 2019

Top 10 Most Popular Releases of 2019

“Murder Mystery”

“Stranger Things 3”

“6 Underground”

“The Incredibles 2”

“The Irishman”

“The Witcher”

“Triple Frontier”

“Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile”

“The Umbrella Academy”

“The Highwaymen”

Top 10 Most Popular Documentary Releases Of 2019

“Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes”

“Our Planet”

“FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened”

“Homecoming: A Film by Beyonce”

“Don’t F**k with Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer”

“Abducted in Plain Sight”

“The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann”

“The Family”

“Street Food: Volume 1”

“Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up”

What was your favorite Netflix movie or documentary of the year? Sound off in the comments section below with your thoughts.