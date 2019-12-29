Congressman John Lewis is opening up about his recent medical diagnosis. This weekend, the long-serving Democratic Representative in Georgia’s 5th Congressional District announced that he has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

“I have been in some kind of fight — for freedom, equality, basic human rights — for nearly my entire life. I have never faced a fight quite like the one I have now,” Lewis said in a statement. “This month in a routine medical visit, and subsequent tests, doctors discovered Stage IV pancreatic cancer. This diagnosis has been reconfirmed.

“While I am clear-eyed about the prognosis, doctors have told me that recent medical advances have made this type of cancer treatable in many cases, that treatment options are no longer as debilitating as they once were, and that I have a fighting chance. So I have decided to do what I know to do and do what I have always done: I am going to fight it and keep fighting for the Beloved Community. We still have many bridges to cross.”

Lewis, who is a Civil Rights icon, has been serving in Congress since first being elected in 1986.

Lewis also had a message for his constituents in the district, which includes a majority of Atlanta.

“To my constituents: being your representative in Congress is the honor of a lifetime. I will return to Washington in coming days to continue our work and begin my treatment plan, which will occur over the next several weeks. I may miss a few votes during this period, but with God’s grace I will be back on the front lines soon,” he added.

“Please keep me in your prayers as I begin this journey.”

Our thoughts are with Lewis as he prepares for the tough battle that is ahead of him.