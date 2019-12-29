Jalen Hurts saw his college football career come to an unfortunate end. The former national champion and 2019 Heisman Trophy finalist helped lead the Oklahoma Sooners to the College Football Playoff, but their season came crashing down in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl after getting steamrolled by Heisman winner Joe Burrow and the LSU Tigers.

Oklahoma struggled mightily against LSU and it was a disappointing end to the college career of a player who has accomplished so much at that level.

Following the game, Jalen Hurts sat down with the media to discuss the team’s blowout loss before reflecting back at his college football career.

“It’s hard to just sit here and reflect on four years, a whole year with my brothers this year, all of that right now. It hurts me. You talk about how much it means to you and the team — it’s supposed to hurt. This is not a good feeling. This is a feeling I’ve never felt before,” Hurts said when speaking to the media. “It hurts me in my heart, you know. When I decided to come to this school, I told Coach [Lincoln] Riley, I’m going to go win you a national championship, and I failed to do that.

“And moving forward, I definitely hope — I’ve already told them — I hope that you guys learn from this. I hope everybody learns from this. And it hurts me the most because usually, when you come up short in something, you can come back and you can fix it. I can’t come back and fix it. I’ll never play college football again.”

In Hurts final game, he threw for 217 yards and one interception. On the ground, Hurts added 43 yards and two touchdowns.

It may not have been the way that he had planned on going out, but the future is still bright for Hurts as he prepares to take his talents to the next level.