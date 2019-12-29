NFL Schedule 2019: Week 17 Announcer Schedule & Pairings

It’s Week 17 of the 2019-20 NFL regular season, with teams beginning to establish themselves as true contenders for a run at Super Bowl 54. With just one game remaining in the regular season, the pressure is on and it is do or die for teams and fans who are hoping for a late playoff push.

Of course, when you’re watching a game, the right announcer can make or break your viewing experience.

Luckily for fans of the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans, they will be treated to the CBS’ A-Team of Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, and Tracy Wolfson when they take the field at 4:25 p.m. ET. Al Michaels, Chris Collinsworth, and Michelle Tafoya will be on the call for Sunday Night Football between the NFC West rival Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers which will determine the final playoff team in the league?

The full television schedule and list of announcer pairings for the remainder of Week 17 of the season can be seen below, via Awful Announcing.

NFL Week 17 Announcer Schedule

NY Jets at Buffalo, CBS 1 p.m. – Tom McCarthy, Jay Feely

New Orleans at Carolina, FOX 1 p.m. – Kenny Albert, Ronde Barber & Lindsay Czarniak

Cleveland at Cincinnati, FOX 1 p.m. – Brandon Gaudin, Robert Smith & Megan Olivi

Green Bay at Detroit, FOX 1 p.m. – Kevin Burkhardt, Charles Davis & Pam Oliver

LA Chargers at Kansas City, CBS 1 p.m. – Kevin Harlan, Rich Gannon

Chicago at Minnesota, FOX 1 p.m. – Dick Stockton, Mark Schlereth & Jennifer Hale

Miami at New England, CBS 1 p.m. – Greg Gumbel, Trent Green & Melanie Collins

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, FOX 1 p.m. – Tim Brando, Matt Millen & Sara Walsh

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, CBS 4:25 p.m. – Ian Eagle, Dan Fouts & Evan Washburn

Washington at Dallas, FOX 4:25 p.m. – Joe Buck, Troy Aikman & Erin Andrews

Oakland at Denver, CBS 4:25 p.m. – Andrew Catalon, James Lofton

Tennessee at Houston, CBS 4:25 p.m. – Jim Nantz, Tony Romo & Tracy Wolfson

Indianapolis at Jacksonville, CBS 4:25 p.m. – Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta

Philadelphia at NY Giants, FOX 4:25 p.m. – Thom Brennaman, Chris Spielman & Shannon Spake

Arizona at LA Rams, FOX 4:25 p.m. – Chris Meyers, Daryl Johnson & Laura Okmin

San Francisco at Seattle, NBC 8:20 p.m. – Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth & Michelle Tafoya