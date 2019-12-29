NFL Schedule 2019: Week 17 Announcer Schedule & Pairings

It’s Week 17 of the 2019-20 NFL regular season, with teams beginning to establish themselves as true contenders for a run at Super Bowl 54. With just one game remaining in the regular season, the pressure is on and it is do or die for teams and fans who are hoping for a late playoff push.
Of course, when you’re watching a game, the right announcer can make or break your viewing experience.
Luckily for fans of the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans, they will be treated to the CBS’ A-Team of Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, and Tracy Wolfson when they take the field at 4:25 p.m. ET. Al Michaels, Chris Collinsworth, and Michelle Tafoya will be on the call for Sunday Night Football between the NFC West rival Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers which will determine the final playoff team in the league?
The full television schedule and list of announcer pairings for the remainder of Week 17 of the season can be seen below, via Awful Announcing.
NFL Week 17 Announcer Schedule
- NY Jets at Buffalo, CBS 1 p.m. – Tom McCarthy, Jay Feely
- New Orleans at Carolina, FOX 1 p.m. – Kenny Albert, Ronde Barber & Lindsay Czarniak
- Cleveland at Cincinnati, FOX 1 p.m. – Brandon Gaudin, Robert Smith & Megan Olivi
- Green Bay at Detroit, FOX 1 p.m. – Kevin Burkhardt, Charles Davis & Pam Oliver
- LA Chargers at Kansas City, CBS 1 p.m. – Kevin Harlan, Rich Gannon
- Chicago at Minnesota, FOX 1 p.m. – Dick Stockton, Mark Schlereth & Jennifer Hale
- Miami at New England, CBS 1 p.m. – Greg Gumbel, Trent Green & Melanie Collins
- Atlanta at Tampa Bay, FOX 1 p.m. – Tim Brando, Matt Millen & Sara Walsh
- Pittsburgh at Baltimore, CBS 4:25 p.m. – Ian Eagle, Dan Fouts & Evan Washburn
- Washington at Dallas, FOX 4:25 p.m. – Joe Buck, Troy Aikman & Erin Andrews
- Oakland at Denver, CBS 4:25 p.m. – Andrew Catalon, James Lofton
- Tennessee at Houston, CBS 4:25 p.m. – Jim Nantz, Tony Romo & Tracy Wolfson
- Indianapolis at Jacksonville, CBS 4:25 p.m. – Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta
- Philadelphia at NY Giants, FOX 4:25 p.m. – Thom Brennaman, Chris Spielman & Shannon Spake
- Arizona at LA Rams, FOX 4:25 p.m. – Chris Meyers, Daryl Johnson & Laura Okmin
- San Francisco at Seattle, NBC 8:20 p.m. – Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth & Michelle Tafoya