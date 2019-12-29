NFL Coverage Map 2019, Week 17: What Game Is On In Your Area?

It’s time for the final busy Sunday across the league with Week 17 of the 2019-20 NFL regular season. For some teams, it is win and you are into the postseason. Others will need to do their job, while hoping for some help around the league if they hope to keep their shot at the Lombardi Trophy alive.
Of course, unless you have DirecTV’s NFL Sunday Ticket, you are stuck watching whatever game is airing in your local market.
For displaced fans, that can be an issue, but luckily you can plan ahead.
Which game will be airing in your local market and how can you tune in to see your favorite team take the field?
A full breakdown of the Week 17 NFL local coverage can be seen below, via 506 Sports, along with the entire TV schedule provided below.
CBS Early Games — Week 17
FOX Early Games — Week 17
CBS Late Games — Week 17
FOX Late Games — Week 17
NFL Week 17 Schedule
- NY Jets at Buffalo, CBS 1 p.m. – Tom McCarthy, Jay Feely
- New Orleans at Carolina, FOX 1 p.m. – Kenny Albert, Ronde Barber & Lindsay Czarniak
- Cleveland at Cincinnati, FOX 1 p.m. – Brandon Gaudin, Robert Smith & Megan Olivi
- Green Bay at Detroit, FOX 1 p.m. – Kevin Burkhardt, Charles Davis & Pam Oliver
- LA Chargers at Kansas City, CBS 1 p.m. – Kevin Harlan, Rich Gannon
- Chicago at Minnesota, FOX 1 p.m. – Dick Stockton, Mark Schlereth & Jennifer Hale
- Miami at New England, CBS 1 p.m. – Greg Gumbel, Trent Green & Melanie Collins
- Atlanta at Tampa Bay, FOX 1 p.m. – Tim Brando, Matt Millen & Sara Walsh
- Pittsburgh at Baltimore, CBS 4:25 p.m. – Ian Eagle, Dan Fouts & Evan Washburn
- Washington at Dallas, FOX 4:25 p.m. – Joe Buck, Troy Aikman & Erin Andrews
- Oakland at Denver, CBS 4:25 p.m. – Andrew Catalon, James Lofton
- Tennessee at Houston, CBS 4:25 p.m. – Jim Nantz, Tony Romo & Tracy Wolfson
- Indianapolis at Jacksonville, CBS 4:25 p.m. – Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta
- Philadelphia at NY Giants, FOX 4:25 p.m. – Thom Brennaman, Chris Spielman & Shannon Spake
- Arizona at LA Rams, FOX 4:25 p.m. – Chris Meyers, Daryl Johnson & Laura Okmin
- San Francisco at Seattle, NBC 8:20 p.m. – Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth & Michelle Tafoya