NFL Coverage Map 2019, Week 17: What Game Is On In Your Area?

It’s time for the final busy Sunday across the league with Week 17 of the 2019-20 NFL regular season. For some teams, it is win and you are into the postseason. Others will need to do their job, while hoping for some help around the league if they hope to keep their shot at the Lombardi Trophy alive.

Of course, unless you have DirecTV’s NFL Sunday Ticket, you are stuck watching whatever game is airing in your local market.

For displaced fans, that can be an issue, but luckily you can plan ahead.

Which game will be airing in your local market and how can you tune in to see your favorite team take the field?

A full breakdown of the Week 17 NFL local coverage can be seen below, via 506 Sports, along with the entire TV schedule provided below.

CBS Early Games — Week 17

FOX Early Games — Week 17

CBS Late Games — Week 17

FOX Late Games — Week 17

NFL Week 17 Schedule

NY Jets at Buffalo, CBS 1 p.m. – Tom McCarthy, Jay Feely

New Orleans at Carolina, FOX 1 p.m. – Kenny Albert, Ronde Barber & Lindsay Czarniak

Cleveland at Cincinnati, FOX 1 p.m. – Brandon Gaudin, Robert Smith & Megan Olivi

Green Bay at Detroit, FOX 1 p.m. – Kevin Burkhardt, Charles Davis & Pam Oliver

LA Chargers at Kansas City, CBS 1 p.m. – Kevin Harlan, Rich Gannon

Chicago at Minnesota, FOX 1 p.m. – Dick Stockton, Mark Schlereth & Jennifer Hale

Miami at New England, CBS 1 p.m. – Greg Gumbel, Trent Green & Melanie Collins

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, FOX 1 p.m. – Tim Brando, Matt Millen & Sara Walsh

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, CBS 4:25 p.m. – Ian Eagle, Dan Fouts & Evan Washburn

Washington at Dallas, FOX 4:25 p.m. – Joe Buck, Troy Aikman & Erin Andrews

Oakland at Denver, CBS 4:25 p.m. – Andrew Catalon, James Lofton

Tennessee at Houston, CBS 4:25 p.m. – Jim Nantz, Tony Romo & Tracy Wolfson

Indianapolis at Jacksonville, CBS 4:25 p.m. – Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta

Philadelphia at NY Giants, FOX 4:25 p.m. – Thom Brennaman, Chris Spielman & Shannon Spake

Arizona at LA Rams, FOX 4:25 p.m. – Chris Meyers, Daryl Johnson & Laura Okmin

San Francisco at Seattle, NBC 8:20 p.m. – Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth & Michelle Tafoya