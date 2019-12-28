Carley McCord, who worked for NBC affiliate WDSU in New Orleans, was one of five people who were killed on Saturday, December 28 in a plane crash. The private jet was en route to the LSU football team’s College Football Playoff national semifinal clash against the Oklahoma Sooners in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

Other deceased victims included the 51-year-old pilot Ian Biggs and a 15-year-old boy, Michael Vincent.

McCord was the daughter-in-law of LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger.

Six others were injured in the plane crash.

“There was small fire involving the plane and one vehicle was fully engulfed,” the fire department said in a statement. “Both fires were quickly extinguished. An immediate search and rescue was conducted.”

McCord graduated from Northwestern State University and Louisiana State University and was a promising sports journalist who covered the New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans.

VIEW GALLERY

“We are devastated by the loss of such an amazing talent and valued member of our WDSU family,” said the station’s vice president and general manager, Joel Vilmenay, via NBC News. “Carley’s passion for sports journalism and her deep knowledge of Louisiana sports, from High School to the Professional ranks, made her an exceptional journalist. As we reflect on her impressive body of work, we offer our deepest condolences to her family.”

The exact cause of the crash remains unknown.

“This morning, a two-engine Piper Cheyenne, after departing from Runway 22L at Lafayette Regional Airport, crashed under unknown circumstances one mile west of the airport into the parking lot of a post office,” an FAA spokesman said.

Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of McCord and all of the victims who lost their lives in the crash during this incredibly difficult and tragic time.