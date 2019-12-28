Michigan Woman Lands Bill Gates as Secret Santa in Reddit Gift Exchange

The annual Reddit Secret Santa gift exchange gives users across the internet an opportunity to make a stranger’s day special. For one woman in Michigan, however, participating in the Secret Santa gift exchange turned out to be more than she could have ever imagined.

According to reports, a Michigan woman named Shelby received her Secret Santa package and when it showed up to her door it weighed a whopping 81 pounds.

The reason? Her Secret Santa was none other than Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.

“I logged into my tracking page, and I saw the package weighed 81 pounds,” Shelby told WBIV-TV, “I thought that was really unusual for somebody to overnight an 81-pound package to me. I figured that was probably extremely expensive.”

Shelby provided some information about herself on the Secret Santa gift exchange page to give gift ideas, and Bill Gates came through with everything Shelby wanted.

A full look at Shelby’s Secret Santa haul can be seen below, via the Detroit Free Press:

Raise your hand if matching with Bill Gates for #RedditGifts Secret Santa is a life goal. 🙋‍♀️Just when she needed it most, one lucky giftee (u/szor) struck Secret Santa gold & was blessed with the Christmas of a lifetime. Well done, @BillGates. https://t.co/pZelK3ao9v pic.twitter.com/RY4DrKHU6g — Reddit (@reddit) December 21, 2019

• Bill’s Deck of Books 2019

• A Harry Potter Santa hat

• The Legend of Zelda Hylian Shield earrings

• Handmade Zelda quilt

• A hammock with bug net

• Almond Roca

• Mint chocolates and other candy

• Toys for her cat

• Seven packs of assorted Oreos

• A cat-themed logic game

• Eight hardcover books

• A manuscript copy of “The Great Gatsby”

• A candle inscribed with a passage from “The Great Gatsby”

• Two adult-level LEGO sets: Harry Potter Microscale Hogwarts and the retired Star Wars UCS R2D2

• Twin Peaks gifts, including an embroidered L.L. Bean jacket worn by crew members during the second season of the show.

Not too shabby, right?

Christmas is always a great holiday when you get to spend it with your family and loved ones. When you get to add in 81 pounds of gifts from the one and only Bill Gates, it turns into a day that you will never forget.