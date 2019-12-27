Controversial radio host Don Imus has passed away at age 79. The family of the legendary “Imus in the Morning” radio host confirmed his death on Friday, December 27. Imus passed away on Friday morning at Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in College Station, Texas.

He had been hospitalized just three days prior on Christmas Eve.

“Don loved and adored Deirdre, who unconditionally loved him back, loved spending his time watching Wyatt become a highly skilled, champion rodeo rider and calf roper, and loved and supported Zachary, who first met the Imus family at age 10 when he participated in the Imus Ranch program for kids with cancer, having battled and overcome leukemia, eventually becoming a member of the Imus family and Don and Deirdre’s second son,” the family said in a statement.

Imus hosted “Imus in the Morning” from June 1, 1968 until March 29, 2018. He had generated controversy in 2007 after comments made about the Rutgers women’s basketball team when he referred to the players as “rough girls” and “nappy-headed hoes.”

Despite the controversy, the “shock jock” was also known for his charitable efforts.

Imus’ family requests that any donations in his honor be made to the Imus Ranch Foundation, which supports charities for children with cancer and other major illnesses.

Imus is survived by his wife, Deirdre, and his children Wyatt, Lt. Zachary Don Cates, Nadine, Ashley, Elizabeth and Toni.

An official cause of death has not been confirmed at this time.

