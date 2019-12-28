Clemson vs Ohio State Live Stream: Watch Fiesta Bowl Online

Clemson vs Ohio State caps off a busy day of the college football bowl schedule on Saturday, December 28, as the Tigers and Buckeyes square off in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The Tigers enter the game as the No. 2 team in the nation, while the Buckeyes are ranked No. 3.

Clemson is a slight 2-point favorite in a game that will feature plenty of NFL talent.

“When you look at the guys on both sides of the ball on both teams, you’ve got a lot of NFL players who will be playing for a long time,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day said, via ESPN.com. “It will be fun to see those guys playing against each other and competing. But you talk about a collection of power, speed, strength, you kind of look on both sides. It’s there.

“Clemson, they’re strong, they’re powerful, they’re tough. They’re fast. They have speed. We have speed. They have a really good quarterback. We have a really good quarterback. They have a really good running back; we have a really good running back. It goes back and forth. It will be fun to watch.”

How can you tune into tonight’s bowl game?

All of the information you need to catch the action from the opening kickoff can be seen below.

Clemson vs Ohio State Viewing Details

Date: Saturday, December 28, 2019

Time: 8:00 P.M. EST

Location: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

TV Channel: ESPN

Betting Odds: Clemson -2 | O/U: 62.5

How To Live Stream Clemson vs Ohio State Online

Your best bet for watching today’s bowl game via a live stream is WatchESPN. You will need your log-in and password information for your cable or satellite provider and you’re good to go. ESPN+ is a service that allows subscribers to watch live and on-demand content on TVs, computer or mobile device. It’s just like a cable or satellite TV service, except it’s delivered over the internet. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial.

If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can watch the game through Sling TV. Sling TV is service that allows subscribers to watch live and on-demand TV channels on TVs, computer or mobile device for a monthly fee. It’s just like a cable or satellite TV service, except it’s delivered over the internet. The service’s Orange package includes ESPN and costs $20 a month, but you can sign up for a free seven-day trial. If you cancel your subscription within the week, you will not be charged. Once signed up, simply download the app for your computer to start watching.

You can also live stream the event online through DIRECTV NOW. DIRECTV also offers a free seven-day trial, so you will receive a full week free before your paid membership begins. If you cancel your subscription within the seven day period, you will not be charged. DIRECTV NOW is available on Desktop, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast.

Watch Clemson vs Ohio State On Phone, Tablet Or Mobile

If you can’t watch today’s game on your TV or computer, the Worldwide Leader has you covered with the WatchESPN app. As long as you have a cable or satellite provider, you can download the app for free in the App Store, the Google Play store, the Amazon App store or the Windows Store.

You can also watch the game on the Sling app. Sign up for a free Sling trial and download their app from the App store or Google Play store. There is also a Sling app for Apple TV, Xbox One, Roku, Chromecast, and Amazon Fire TV.

DIRECTV has a DIRECTV NOW app on App Store and Google Play store where you can watch the fight for free, using your seven-day trial. You must cancel it before the trial period ends.