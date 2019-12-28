LOOK: Ohio State Football Team Gifted Beats Headphones by LeBron

The Ohio State Buckeyes are preparing for their national semifinal clash with the No. 3 Clemson Tigers in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl as they attempt to punch their ticket to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

In anticipation of the big game, loyal Buckeyes fan and NBA superstar LeBron James decided to gift members of the Ohio State football team a special gift.

LeBron sent a letter to the players along with some brand new Beats by Dre headphones.

“Best of luck men! You guys are here for a reason so just enjoy the moment and make the most of it,” James’ letter to the players read. “Don’t settle for nothing less than greatness! O-H … #GoBucks!”

Check out the gift below.

The No. 2 Buckeyes will take on the defending national champion Clemson Tigers on Saturday, December 28 in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Kickoff between Ohio State and Clemson is set for 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Clemson vs Ohio State Viewing Details

Date: Saturday, December 28, 2019

Time: 8:00 P.M. EST

Location: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

TV Channel: ESPN

Betting Odds: Clemson -2 | O/U: 62.5

College Football Playoff Rankings

LSU (13-0) Ohio State (13-0) Clemson (13-0) Oklahoma (12-1) Georgia (11-2) Oregon (11-2) Baylor (11-2) Wisconsin (10-3) Florida (10-2) Penn State (10-2) Utah (11-2) Auburn (9-3) Alabama (10-2) Michigan (9-3) Notre Dame (10-2) Iowa (9-3) Memphis (12-1) Minnesota (10-2) Boise State (12-1) Appalachian State (12-1) Cincinnati (10-3) USC (8-4) Navy (9-2) Virginia (9-4) Oklahoma State (8-4)

