Bellator 237 Live Stream: Watch Fedor vs Rampage Online

Bellator 237 caps off a busy year for the mixed martial arts promotion with a clash between two legends of the sport. In the main event at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, former PRIDE heavyweight champion Fedor Emelianenko will lock horns with former UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton “Rampage” Jackson.

In the co-main event, former Bellator champion Michael Chandler faces off against Sidney Outlaw in a 160-pound catchweight bout.

The event also features the always exciting Michael Page, and other exciting strikers like Lorenz Larkin and Daron Cruickshank.

How can you tune in to Bellator 237?

All of the information you need to watch tonight’s event can be seen below.

Bellator 237: Fight Time & Viewing Details

Event: Bellator 237: Fedor vs. Rampage

Date: Saturday, December 28, 2019

Location: Saitama, Japan

Venue: Saitama Super Arena

Main Card Card Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast: Paramount Network, DAZN

How To Watch Bellator 237 Online

Bellator 237 will begin this Saturday, December 28, 2019, at 10:00 P.M. and can be watched online via Paramount, DAZN and Bellator.com. Here are your options in detail:

Bellator.com

Preliminary bouts for Bellator 237 will be available on Bellator.com and Paramount.com.

Paramount Network

Formerly known as Paramount Network is the exclusive broadcasting partner of Bellator MMA. For those without a television subscription, the Bellator 237 preliminary card will air live on Bellator.com and Paramount.com, while also being available online via the network’s online website.

Sling TV

Bellator 237 begins at 10:00 P.M. ET, you may stream the fights for free via Sling TV. Sling TV is a service that allows subscribers to watch live and on-demand TV channels on TVs, computer or mobile device. It’s just like a cable or satellite TV service, except it’s delivered over the internet. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial. If you cancel your subscription within seven days, you will not be charged. Once signed up, simply download the Sling TV app for your computer, phone or mobile device to start streaming.

DAZN

DAZN will be streaming Bellator 237 as part of an action-packed weekend on the video streaming service. DAZN costs just $9.99 a month and overs over 100 fight nights a year. The platform offers fights from from Matchroom USA, Golden Boy Promotions, Bellator, World Boxing Super Series and Combate Americas; all live and on demand. If you are not currently a subscriber of DAZN, you can SIGN UP to start your subscription and get your first month free.