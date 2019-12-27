USC vs Iowa Live Stream: Watch Holiday Bowl Online

As college football bowl season rolls on, the USC Trojans and Iowa Hawkeyes go head to head at SDCCU Stadium in the San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl on Friday, December 27.

The No. 22 Trojans went 8-4 during the regular season, while the No. 16 Hawkeyes went 9-3.

The Hawkeyes enter SDCCU as 2.5-point favorites over USC.

How can you tune into the West Coast clash?

All of the information you need to catch tonight’s game can be seen below.

USC vs Iowa: Time, TV Channel & Viewing Details

Event: San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl

Date: Friday, December 27

Start Time: 8:00 P.M. EST

Location: SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, California

Channel: FOX Sports 1

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go

Betting Odds: Iowa -2.5 | O/U: 52.5

How To Live Stream USC vs Iowa Online

You can live stream USC vs Iowa on the FOX Sports Go website. You will be required to log in with your cable provider information.

If you do not have a cable subscription, you can also live stream the game through Sling TV free trial. Just click on the Sling website and click “Watch Now 7 Days Free” for the free trial. Choose the Sling Orange package, which costs $20 per month and comes with Fox Sports 1, along with many other sports channels.

How to Watch USC vs Iowa On Your Tablet Or Mobile Device

You can live stream USC vs Iowa on the FOX Sports Go app.

You can download the Fox Sports Go app on Google Play, Amazon, iTunes, and the Windows Store. The Fox Sports Go app is also available on the following devices: Apple TV, Roku, Google Chromecast, Android TV, Fire TV, and Xbox One.

How To Live Stream USC vs Iowa Without Cable Subscription

