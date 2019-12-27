Miami Football: AD Addresses Embarrassing Independence Bowl Loss

The Miami football program’s embarrassing loss in the Independence Bowl did not sit well with University of Miami athletic director Blake James. Following the team’s shutout loss to Louisiana Tech, James issued a statement expressing his disappointment with the egg laid by the Hurricanes.

“Tonight’s game was a disappointing finish to a season that fell well below the high standards of the University of Miami football program,” the statement read.

However, James expressed confidence in head coach Manny Diaz, despite the team losing 14-0 to a Conference USA team.

“Manny Diaz is the right leader for our program but clearly changes are necessary and expected. Manny is in the process of making a full assessment of the football program, including coaches and staff,” James continued. “I remain committed to the young men in our locker room and I am excited to welcome our new recruits to the U Family. We will continue to tirelessly provide the resources needed to get this program back to competing for ACC and national championships.”

Miami managed just 227 yards of offense against Louisiana Tech and all three of the team’s quarterbacks struggled to get anything going against the Bulldogs defense. Hurricanes offensive coordinator Dan Enos was already believed to be on the way out, and the team’s performance seemed to guarantee Diaz will be looking for a new man to lead the offense next season.

We will have to see how the Hurricanes ultimately revamp the coaching staff ahead of 2020, but it is clear that major changes are needed in Miami if The U is going to be restored into a national power.

Miami finished the 2019 campaign with a disappointing 6-7 overall record and 4-4 record in ACC play. The U sputtered down the final stretch of the season with ugly losses to FIU, Duke, and Louisiana Tech.