LISTEN: Travis Scott-Cactus Jack ‘Jackboys’ Stream & Download: New Album

Travis Scott is back with some new music in the form of his Cactus Jack Records collaborative effort JACKBOYS. The seven-track compilation album officially dropped on Friday, December 27. JACKBOYS is available on all major streaming platforms like Apple Music and Spotify.

The album includes features from Lil Baby, Quavo, Offset, Young Thug, Rosalia, and Cactus Jack Records signees like Sheck Wes, DJ Chase B, and Don Toliver.

When La Flame first dropped his most recent single Highest in the Room — which is remixed on the JACKBOYS album — he explained to Apple Music’s Beats 1 Zane Lowe that he is in no rush for his album but hopes to continue dropping music packs for his loyal fans.

“I’m at the point where I’m just trying to cook up some dope shit and drop ‘Highest in the Room,’ and maybe put something around it,” he told Lowe, via Complex. “I mean, sh*t, I’m in no rush frankly but I’m taking my time to come up with the next album. But I’m always down to drop music and serve some packs to the fans. It’s time for the fans to eat.”

How can you check out the new project?

All of the information you need to listen to the album can be seen below.

Travis Scott-Cactus Jack ‘Jackboys’ Details

Album: ‘JACKBOYS’

Artist: Travis Scott/Cactus Jack Records

Genre: Hip-hop/Rap

Run Time: 7 Songs, 21 Minutes

Release Date: Friday, December 27 | ℗ 2019 Epic Records. With Cactus Jack.

Listen to Travis Scott-Cactus Jack ‘Jackboys’ on Spotify

To listen to Travis Scott-Cactus Jack ‘Jackboys’ on Spotify Music click here or stream below when it becomes available.

Listen to Travis Scott-Cactus Jack ‘Jackboys’ on Apple Music

To listen to Travis Scott-Cactus Jack ‘Jackboys’ on Apple Music click here or stream below when it becomes available.

Travis Scott-Cactus Jack ‘Jackboys’ Tracklist

Highest in the Room (feat. Rosalia & Lil Baby) – Remix Intro Gang Gang Had Enough (feat. Quavo & Offset) Out West (feat. Young Thug) What to Do? (feat. Don Toliver) Gatti