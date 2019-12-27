New details have emerged in the case of missing person Allyson Watterson, according to reports. Three days after the 20-year-old disappeared during a hike near Portland with her boyfriend, 21-year-old Benjamin Garland, new “items and clues” were discovered, according to ABC News.

Garland says that the two became separated during their hike.

“I’m not free to say what it is at this point. Just know that it’s something that’s going to change the type of searching we’re doing,” Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy Tony Morris during a press conference.

“[We] have found some interesting items and clues that we’re going to try to find out more information tomorrow with a different type of search.”

Garland has since been arrested on several charges unrelated to the disappearance of Watterson. Garland is reportedly cooperating with investigators as they attempt to continue gathering more information. He was arrested on five failure to appear charges, possession of a stolen vehicle, theft, fraudulent use of a credit card and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Nearly 100 volunteers and search and rescue workers searched the wooded area on Christmas Day in an attempt to locate Watterson.

From the report:

About 100 volunteers trained search and rescue workers spent Christmas Day scouring the woods for signs of the missing 20-year-old. The Oregon National Guard provided a helicopter with heat-sensing cameras to help with the search on Thursday.

Watterson is approximately 5-foot-7, 120 pounds and has a tattoo of an eye on the front of her left shoulder, according to the Daily Mail. She also has a tattoo on her left forearm with a fairy sitting on a spider web. She was last seen wearing an orange/yellow-colored hooded sweatshirt and black jeans while carrying a red backpack.

If you have any information on the location of Allyson Watterson, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office through our non-emergency number: 503-629-0111.