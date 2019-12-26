The traditional rolls on Thursday, December 26, with the English Premier League’s Boxing Day schedule which is full of fixtures from nearly every top club in the league. Boxing day brings plenty of sales across the United Kingdom and a day full of soccer. The holiday is celebrated as a second Chrismas Day and is a bank and public holiday.

The full slate of games kicks off at 7:30 a.m. ET with Tottenham vs. Brighton, before six games kickoff at 10:00 a.m. ET. The Boxing Day action wraps up with Leicester City vs. Liverpool at 3:00 p.m. ET.

We then cap off the week with a Friday afternoon clash between Wolves and Manchester City.

When does your favorite club take the pitch?

The complete Premier League Boxing Day schedule can be seen below (all times Eastern/Local).

Boxing Day 2019: Premier League Fixtures & Match Schedule

Thursday

7:30 a.m. ET

Tottenham v. Brighton – NBCSN



10 a.m. ET

Chelsea v. Southampton – NBCSN

Aston Villa v. Norwich

Bournemouth v. Arsenal



Crystal Palace v. West Ham



Everton v. Burnley



Sheffield United v. Watford

12:30 p.m. ET

Man United v. Newcastle – NBCSN

3 p.m. ET

Leicester City v. Liverpool – NBCSN

Friday

2:45 p.m. ET

Wolves v. Man City – NBCSN

What is Boxing Day?

The tradition began in the 17th century, as employers paid homage to their servants by granting them a gift, which was called a ‘Christmas-box.’ This box contained various items, including bonuses, gifts, and occasionally leftover food. Sounds delicious!

Boxing Day always falls on December 26, the day after Christmas. In the United Kingdom and its former collection of nations, Boxing Day is a secular holiday with no religious roots. However, in European countries such as Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Scandinavia, this day is celebrated as if it were an extension of Christmas (or the second day of this holiday). Boxing Day also falls on the same date as St. Stephen’s Day in Western Christian tradition, a date set aside to celebrate the first Christian martyr or protomartyr.