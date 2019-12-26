LISTEN: Sunday Service Choir ‘Jesus is Born’ Stream & Download: New Album

Kanye West‘s Sunday Service Choir has dropped a new album, Jesus is Born. On Christmas Day — Wednesday, December 25 — the choir dropped the project which marks one of the first times Kanye actually released an album on its scheduled release date.

“The Service features gospel-inspired remixes of classic songs of different genres, and also straight forward choir-led gospel tunes. The mix of hip-hop and spirituality has drawn great crowds and continues to inspire globally,” a press release said.

Jesus is Born features 19 songs and runs 1 hour and 23 minutes.

Sunday Service Choir ‘Jesus is Born’ Details

Album: ‘Jesus is Born’

Artist: Kanye West

Genre: Christian & Gospel

Run Time: 19 Songs, 1 Hour 23 Minutes

Release Date: Wednesday, December 25 | ℗ 2019 INC

Listen to Sunday Service Choir ‘Jesus is Born’ on Spotify

Sunday Service Choir 'Jesus is Born' is available on Spotify Music.

Listen to Sunday Service Choir ‘Jesus is Born’ on Apple Music

Sunday Service Choir 'Jesus is Born' is available on Apple Music.

Sunday Service Choir ‘Jesus is Born’ Tracklist

1. “Count Your Blessings”

2. “Excellent”

3. “Revelations 19:1”

4. “Rain”

5. “Balm in Gilead”

6. “Father Stretch”

7. “Follow Me / Faith”

8. “Ultralight Beam”

9. “Lift Up Your Voices”

10. “More Than Anything”

11. “Weak”

12. “That’s How the Good Lord Works”

13. “Sunshine”

14. “Back to Life”

15. “Souls Anchored”

16. “Sweet Grace”

17. “Paradise”

18. “Satan, We’re Gonna Tear Your Kingdom Down”

19. “Total Praise”