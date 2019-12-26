Gay Jesus Netflix Creators Targeted in Molotov Cocktail Attack

The comedy troupe behind the controversial Netflix special The First Temptation of Christ, which depicted Jesus Christ as a homosexual man, was targeted in a Molotov cocktail attack on Christmas Eve at their Rio de Janeiro headquarters in Brazil, according to a report from Variety.

Porta dos Fundos, which sparked outrage for their portrayal of Jesus, had two Molotov cocktails thrown into the headquarters which sparked a fire. Luckily, a security guard was able to quickly act and put out the fire and no one was injured in the attack.

Following the release of The First Temptation of Christ on Friday, December 3, a petition calling for the removal of the programming topped 2.33 million signatures.

The synopsis for The First Temptation of Christ reads:

Jesus, who’s hitting the big 3-0, brings a surprise guest to meet the family. A Christmas special so wrong, it must be from comedians Porta dos Fundos.

“Porta dos Fundos condemns any act of violence. We expect those responsible for the attacks to be found and punished. However, our priority right now is the safety of the entire team that works with us,” the troupe said in a statement.

“We will speak again once we have more details. Meanwhile, Porta dos Fundos would like to reinforce our commitment to good humor and declare that we will move on stronger, more united, inspired, and confident that Brazil will survive this storm of hatred, and love will prevail along with freedom of speech.”

Porta dos Fundos previously won an International Emmy for the 2018 Christmas special titled The Last Hangover where Jesus and his disciples had a drug and prostitute-fueled party after the Last Supper only to discover Jesus went missing.

If you are interested in The First Temptation of Christ, you can check it out on Netflix now.