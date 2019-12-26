Jacob Eason NFL Draft: Washington QB Announces Decision

Jacob Eason began his college football career as one of the most hyped prospects in the nation. However, after failing to establish himself as the starting quarterback of the Georgia Bulldogs, Eason decided to transfer from Athens and move closer to home to join the Washington Huskies.

Now, with head coach Chris Petersen set to move on from Washington, Eason is following suit.

On Thursday, December 26, Eason announced that he will be forgoing his final year of eligibility to declare for the 2020 NFL Draft.

“Playing this season for the University of Washington has been one of the greatest experiences of my life. UW has given me an incredible opportunity to develop as a football player and a person, and I am forever grateful and honored to be a Husky,” Eason said in a statement.

“After contemplating my future with me family and coaches, I have decided to forego my 5th year of college and enter the 2020 NFL Draft. The opportunity to play quarterback in the NFL has been a lifelong dream, and my heart is set on the challenge ahead.”

Thank you Husky nation! pic.twitter.com/apDKvh8d5s — Jacob Eason (@skinnyqb10) December 26, 2019

“I am so thankful for the continuous love and support of my family and friends on this journey together. I’d like to thank Coach Petersen, Coach Lake, Coach Hamden, Coach Huff, as well as the rest of the coaching and support staff at UW for giving me the opportunity to return home and be a part of this special program,” he added. “Thank you to everyone at the University of Georgia who gave a kid from Washington a chance. To all of my teammates, the bond and memories we’ve created are something I will cherish forever. You inspire me to be my best.

“My experience as a student-athlete has been special and I am eternally thankful… Go Dawgs!”

The former five-star recruit has NFL size and arm talent, so it will be interesting to see where he ultimately lands in what could be a loaded quarterback class.

Eason finishes his college career throwing for 5,590 yards, 39 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.