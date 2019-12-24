President Donald Trump is preparing for the holiday and he wanted to wish a Merry Christmas to some of the men and women who are putting their lives on the line for the country. To do so, Trump held a video conference with the troops overseas and held a small Q&A session.

While taking questions, Trump was asked by a sergeant whether Home Alone 2: Lost in New York was his favorite Christmas movie.

Not missing a beat, Trump, who made a cameo in the film, responded by saying that many people recognize him from his appearance in the popular movie — which raked in $365 million worldwide — before adding his signature Trump anecdote at the end.

“Well, I’m in Home Alone 2,” Trump told the troops, according to Deadline. “A lot of people mention it every year, especially around Christmas. They say – especially young kids – they say, ‘I just saw you on the movie.’ They don’t see me on television as they do in the movie. But it’s been a good movie and I was a little bit younger, to put it mildly. And it was an honor to do it.”

Then, of course, Trump stroked his own ego with his traditional braggadocious flare.

“And it turned out to be a very big hit, obviously,” Trump added. “It’s a big Christmas hit – one of the biggest. So it’s an honor to be involved in something like that, you always like to see success.”

For those who don’t remember, Trump was responsible for giving directions to Macauley Culkin, who starred as the main character Kevin, in the lobby of the Plaza Hotel after he was lost in Manhattan after boarding the wrong plane. It’s nice to see that Trump still appreciates his role in such a popular film.

You can check out the cameo President Trump is proud of below: