Justin Bieber New Album: ‘Yummy’ Release Date; 2020 Tour Dates

Justin Bieber is making his return in 2020. On Christmas Eve, the Biebs let fans know that he is starting off 2020 with a bang by releasing a new single, new album, and launching a tour. Bieber made his announcement in a brief trailer video on YouTube.

Bieber will be releasing a new single titled “Yummy” on January 3, 2020

The album will be Bieber’s fifth studio album. The upcoming album, however, does not have an official release date or title, but we know it will be coming.

“As humans, we are imperfect. My past, my mistakes, all the things that I’ve been through, I believe that I’m right where I’m supposed to be and God has me right where he wants me,” Bieber said in the video.

“I feel like this is different than the previous albums just because of where I’m at in my life. I’m excited to perform it and to tour it. We all have different stories. I’m just excited to share mine. It’s the music that I’ve loved the most out of anything I’ve done.”

The North American tour will kick off on May 14 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington and wraps up on September 26, 2020 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

There will also be a docu-series focused on the pop star.

So what do we know about the upcoming album and will Bieber be coming to a city near you during his North American tour?

All of the information you need for the upcoming project can be seen below.

Justin Bieber ‘Yummy’ Details

Artist: Justin Bieber

Album: TBD

Release Date: TBD

Runtime: TBD

Record Label: Epic Records/ Syco Music

Justin Bieber – New Album Tracklist

Official tracklist and order to be determined.

Justin Bieber 2020 Tour Dates

5/17 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

5/19 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden1 Center

5/22 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium

5/26 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

5/29 – Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl

6/02 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

6/05 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium

6/09 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

6/13 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High

6/16 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

6/19 – Chicago, IL @ Solder Field

6/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

6/24 – Milwaukee, WI @ Milwaukee Summerfest

6/27 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium

6/30 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

7/02 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

7/06 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

7/08 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

7/11 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium

7/13 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

7/15 – N. Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena

7/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes Benz Stadium

7/21 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

7/25 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium

7/27 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

7/29 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

8/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

8/04 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

8/06 – University Park, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

8/08 – Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium

8/12 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

8/14 – Cleveland, OH @ First Energy Stadium

8/16 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

8/18 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

8/21 – Landover, MD @ FedEx Field

8/24 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

8/26 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

8/29 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

9/01 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

9/03 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre

9/10 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

9/14 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

9/17 – Foxboro, MA @ Gillette Stadium

9/26 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium