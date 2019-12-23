NFL Betting Odds 2019: Opening Lines & Totals for Week 17

There is still one game remaining in Week 16 of the 2019-20 NFL regular season, but with the final week of the season upon us, the oddsmakers are already looking ahead at Week 17 which will finalize the NFL Playoff field with some do-or-die games across the league.
Entering the final week of the season, there are three teams that are double-digit favorites. The New England Patriots have the biggest point spread of the week with a 16.5-point advantage over the Miami Dolphins.
The New Orleans Saints (-12.5 over the Carolina Panthers), and Dallas Cowboys (-10.5 over the Washington Redskins) are the only other teams to enter the week as double-digit favorites in the eyes of the oddsmakers.
How do the oddsmakers see your favorite team’s chances ahead of the third-to-last week of the season?
A full look at the betting odds for Week 17 can be seen below, via BetOnline.ag.
NFL Week 17 Opening Lines & Totals
Cleveland Browns (-2½) at Cincinnati Bengals
Over/Under 46
Atlanta Falcons (pk) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Over/Under 50½
Washington Redskins at Dallas Cowboys (-10½)
Over/Under 44
Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs
Over/Under TBD
Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings
Over/Under TBD
New Orleans Saints (-12½) at Carolina Panthers
Over/Under 48
Philadelphia Eagles (-4½) at New York Giants
Over/Under 46
New York Jets at Buffalo Bills (-1½)
Over/Under 37
Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots (-16½)
Over/Under 43½
Green Bay Packers (-9½) at Detroit Lions
Over/Under 41½
Tennessee Titans (-4½) at Houston Texans
Over/Under 48
Indianapolis Colts (-3½) at Jacksonville Jaguars
Over/Under 43½
Oakland Raiders at Denver Broncos (-4)
Over/Under 42
Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams
Over/Under
Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens
Over/Under
San Francisco 49ers (-3) at Seattle Seahawks
Over/Under 47½
