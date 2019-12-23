NFL Betting Odds 2019: Opening Lines & Totals for Week 17

There is still one game remaining in Week 16 of the 2019-20 NFL regular season, but with the final week of the season upon us, the oddsmakers are already looking ahead at Week 17 which will finalize the NFL Playoff field with some do-or-die games across the league.

Entering the final week of the season, there are three teams that are double-digit favorites. The New England Patriots have the biggest point spread of the week with a 16.5-point advantage over the Miami Dolphins.

The New Orleans Saints (-12.5 over the Carolina Panthers), and Dallas Cowboys (-10.5 over the Washington Redskins) are the only other teams to enter the week as double-digit favorites in the eyes of the oddsmakers.

How do the oddsmakers see your favorite team’s chances ahead of the third-to-last week of the season?

A full look at the betting odds for Week 17 can be seen below, via BetOnline.ag.

NFL Week 17 Opening Lines & Totals

Cleveland Browns (-2½) at Cincinnati Bengals

Over/Under 46

Atlanta Falcons (pk) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Over/Under 50½

Washington Redskins at Dallas Cowboys (-10½)

Over/Under 44

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs

Over/Under TBD

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings

Over/Under TBD

New Orleans Saints (-12½) at Carolina Panthers

Over/Under 48

Philadelphia Eagles (-4½) at New York Giants

Over/Under 46

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills (-1½)

Over/Under 37

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots (-16½)

Over/Under 43½

Green Bay Packers (-9½) at Detroit Lions

Over/Under 41½

Tennessee Titans (-4½) at Houston Texans

Over/Under 48

Indianapolis Colts (-3½) at Jacksonville Jaguars

Over/Under 43½

Oakland Raiders at Denver Broncos (-4)

Over/Under 42

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams

Over/Under

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens

Over/Under

San Francisco 49ers (-3) at Seattle Seahawks

Over/Under 47½

