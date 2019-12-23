Survivor is set to enter its 40th season and the long-running CBS reality show is mixing things up for the upcoming Survivor: Winners at War season. As the title of the season suggests, the cast will be made up of exclusively of winners from seasons past.

The cast will feature 20 former contestants who will be vying for a whopping $2 million prize.

The cast features 10 men and 10 women and has a majority of winners from season 22 and on — excluding season 26 winner John Cochran and season 30 winner Mike Holloway.

Winners from early seasons who will be making their return are season 3’s Ethan Zohn, two-time winner Sandra Diaz-Twin, season 16’s Parvati Shallow, and married couple Boston Rob and Amber Mariano.

The series was filmed between May 22 and June 29, 2019, in Mamanuca Islands, Fiji. It is the eighth consecutive season to be filmed in Fiji and will premiere on February 12, 2020.

Is your favorite Survivor veteran going to be joining the cast?

A full look at the cast for Survivor: Winners at War can be seen below.

Survivor: Winners at War Cast

Ethan Zohn, 45, Survivor Africa (season 3, 2001)

(season 3, 2001) Sandra Diaz-Twine, 44, Survivor Pearl Islands (season 7, 2003, and Survivor Heroes vs. Villains (season 20, 2010)

(season 7, 2003, and (season 20, 2010) Amber Brkich Mariano, 40, Survivor All-Stars (season 8, 2004)

(season 8, 2004) Danni Boatwright, 43, Survivor Guatemala (season 11, 2005)

(season 11, 2005) Yul Kwon, 44, Survivor Cook Islands (season 13, 2006)

Parvati Shallow, 36, Survivor Micronesia (season 16, 2008)

(season 16, 2008) Rob Mariano, 43, Survivor Redemption Island (season 22, 2011)

(season 22, 2011) Sophie Clarke, 29, Survivor South Pacific (season 23, 2011)

(season 23, 2011) Kim Spradlin, 36, Survivor One World (season 24, 2012)

(season 24, 2012) Denise Stapley, 48, Survivor Philippines (season 25, 2012)

Tyson Apostol, 39, Survivor Blood vs. Water (season 27, 2013)

(season 27, 2013) Tony Vlachos, 45, Survivor Cagayan (season 28, 2014)

(season 28, 2014) Natalie Anderson, 33, Survivor San Juan Del Sur (season 29, 2014)

(season 29, 2014) Jeremy Collins, 41, Survivor Cambodia (season 31, 2015)

(season 31, 2015) Michele Fitzgerald, 29, Survivor Kaôh Rōng (season 32, 2016)

Adam Klein, 28, Survivor Millennials vs. Gen. X (season 33, 2016)

(season 33, 2016) Sarah Lacina, 35, Survivor: Game Changers (season 34, 2017)

(season 34, 2017) Ben Driebergen, 36, Survivor: Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers (season 35, 2017)

(season 35, 2017) Wendell Holland, 35, Survivor: Ghost Island (season 36, 2018)

(season 36, 2018) Nick Wilson, 28, Survivor David vs. Goliath (season 37, 2018)