Packers vs Vikings Live Stream: Watch Monday Night Football Online

Week 16 of the NFL regular season wraps up with an NFC North clash between the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings in primetime on Monday Night Football at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Green Bay can clinch the NFC North with one win over the final two weeks, while Minnesota would need a win and some help from the Detroit Lions in Week 17 if they want to earn a home game in the NFL Playoffs.

The one thing going in Minnesota’s favor — other than being favored by the oddsmakers — is that they will be taking the field at home.

“I feel like our fans are some of the best fans in the world, so playing at home in that atmosphere, it’s going to be a lot of fun,” Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs said, via ESPN.com. “I look forward to it.”

How can you tune into tonight’s primetime clash?

All of the information you need to see Monday night’s game can be seen below.

Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings Viewing Details

Date: Monday, December 23, 2019

Time: 8:15 P.M. EST

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota

TV Channel: ESPN

Betting Odds: Vikings -4.5 | O/U: 47.5

How To Live Stream Monday Night Football Online

Your best bet for watching Monday Night Football via a live stream is WatchESPN. You will need your log-in and password information for your cable or satellite provider and you’re good to go. ESPN+ is a service that allows subscribers to watch live and on-demand content on TVs, computer or mobile device. It’s just like a cable or satellite TV service, except it’s delivered over the internet. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial.

If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can watch the game through Sling TV. Sling TV is service that allows subscribers to watch live and on-demand TV channels on TVs, computer or mobile device for a monthly fee. It’s just like a cable or satellite TV service, except it’s delivered over the internet. The service’s Orange package includes ESPN and costs $20 a month, but you can sign up for a free seven-day trial. If you cancel your subscription within the week, you will not be charged. Once signed up, simply download the app for your computer to start watching.

You can also live stream the event online through DIRECTV NOW. DIRECTV also offers a free seven-day trial, so you will receive a full week free before your paid membership begins. If you cancel your subscription within the seven day period, you will not be charged. DIRECTV NOW is available on Desktop, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast.

Watch Monday Night Football On Phone, Tablet Or Mobile

If you can’t watch today’s game on your TV or computer, the Worldwide Leader has you covered with the WatchESPN app. As long as you have a cable or satellite provider, you can download the app for free in the App Store, the Google Play store, the Amazon App store or the Windows Store.

You can also watch the game on the Sling app. Sign up for a free Sling trial and download their app from the App store or Google Play store. There is also a Sling app for Apple TV, Xbox One, Roku, Chromecast, and Amazon Fire TV.

DIRECTV has a DIRECTV NOW app on App Store and Google Play store where you can watch the fight for free, using your seven-day trial. You must cancel it before the trial period ends.