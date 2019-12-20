Todd McShay Mock Draft 2020: First 2020 Mock Draft Released

The college football regular season is in the books and the playoffs are upon us. However, a number of insiders are looking at the top prospects in college football and looking ahead to the upcoming NFL Draft.

In anticipation of the draft, ESPN draft guru Todd McShay released his first mock of the season and it’s an unsurprising No. 1.

McShay has three quarterbacks being selected in the top 10, but the first overall pick is none other than LSU Tigers star quarterback Joe Burrow, who won the Heisman Trophy. Following closely behind is Ohio State pass rusher Chase Young, who McShay slotted to the New York Giants.

“Accuracy, toughness and pocket awareness — the total package. That’s what the Bengals would get with Burrow in their first No. 1 overall pick since Carson Palmer in 2003,” McShay wrote about Burrow.

“Andy Dalton isn’t owed any guaranteed money in 2020 and could be released, and Ryan Finley didn’t look like the long-term answer in his terrible three-game stint as starter. It’s time to get Zac Taylor a quarterback to build around.”

Who does the draft insider have your favorite team selecting in the upcoming NFL Draft?

A full look at the top 10 of Todd McShay’s Mock Draft can be seen below.

Cincinnati Bengals – Joe Burrow, QB, LSU New York Giants – Chase Young, DE, Ohio State Washington Redskins – Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama Miami Dolphins – Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama Detroit Lions – Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State Arizona Cardinals – CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma New York Jets – Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia Jacksonville Jaguaras – Isaiah Simmons, OLB, Clemson Carolina Panthers – Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn Los Angeles Chargers – Justin Hebert, QB, Oregon