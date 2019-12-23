Rapper Lil Wayne is reportedly on board a private jet that is currently being searched by federal agents, according to multiple reports. The Miami Herald was among the first to report on the situation, citing three law enforcement officials.

The private jet was inbound from California before being stopped at the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport.

The Miami-Dade County police, FBI, and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were all at the airport preparing to scan the plane after obtaining a search warrant.

There is currently no word on whether anyone on board the plane is expected to face charges or whether there was any illegal contraband on the plane.

BREAKING: Rapper Lil Wayne is a passenger on a plane being searched in Miami by federal agents, sources say https://t.co/KOh9pZ2JEg — Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) December 23, 2019

If anyone is taken into custody, they will likely spend Christmas behind bars.

From the report:

Agents had received a tip about drugs possibly being transported and, as of late afternoon, were obtaining a search warrant from a Miami federal judge to inspect the aircraft, the sources said. If anyone is charged by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the person could face a Christmas in federal custody. Under normal protocol, anyone charged would be taken to the Federal Detention Center in downtown Miami and would have a first appearance in federal court on Thursday. The federal courts are closed Tuesday and Wednesday for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The news comes just weeks after rising star Juice WRLD was stopped by the feds at Chicago’s Midway Airport. During the search of the private jet who was on board, Juice WRLD allegedly swallowed “several” Percocet pills before going into a seizure that proved to be fatal on December 8. Federal authorities also found weapons, several bottles of codeine cough syrup, and 70 pounds of marijuana in luggage on the plane.

That is all the information that is available at this time. This article will be updated with new and relevant information should it become available at any time. If there is anything that we missed, please feel free to send an email to editor@teamcoed.com and we will respond as soon as possible.