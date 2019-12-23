Kehlani is back with some new music. At midnight on Monday, December 23, Kehlani kicked off Christmas week with the new track titled “All Me.” The song — which features Keyshia Cole and was produced by ReeceBeats — was teased on social media prior to its release.

“My DJ @noodz dropped All Me at her show and everyone knew the words!!!!!! Ain’t even dropped yet,” she wrote on Instagram. “ALL ME OUT TONIGHT AT 9 PM PST, KEEP THAT SAME ENERGY!”

The new track comes just one month after the Oakland-based singer dropped the single “You Knock Wassup.”

Whether they will be standalone singles or part of an upcoming project remains to be seen.

You can check out the new track below.

Kehlani: ‘All Me (feat. Keyshia Cole) – Audio & Lyrics

[Intro: Kehlani]

When you see him, know that’s all me

When you see him, know that’s all me

When you see him, know that, that’s all me ri—

[Verse 1: Kehlani]

Never had a moment

Never have I questioned ya, questioned ya

You already know that

I ain’t never stressed with ya, stressed with ya

Love me and you own that, uh

That’s why I’m so impressed with ya, blessed with ya

If you haven’t noticed

I am at my best with ya, best with ya, yeah

[Pre-Chorus: Kehlani]

Yeah, you know you’re my heart

Yeah, they know I’m about you

I hate when we’re apart ’cause I love me around you

Embraced all my flaws when you didn’t have to

Stay holding me down, even when I’m not around

[Chorus: Kehlani]

When you see him, know that’s all me

When you see him, know that’s all me

When you see him, know that that’s all me right there

When you see him, know that’s all me (All me)

When you see him, know that’s all me (All me)

When you see him, know that that’s all me right there

[Verse 2: Keyshia Cole]

I have a moment, yeah, moment all by myself

But lovin’ every minute, yeah, every minute that we share

I been in my bank with you (Bank with you)

They know I ain’t playin’ ’bout you (Playin’ ’bout you)

I been eatin’ right and sleepin’ through the night

For the first time in a long time

[Pre-Chorus: Keyshia Cole]

That’s why you know you’re my heart (My heart)

Yeah, you know I’m about you (I’m so about you)

I hate when we’re apart

‘Cause I love me around you (Can’t be without you)

And embraced all my flaws even (Oh)

When you didn’t have to (Hey)

Stay holdin’ me down (Oh)

Even when I’m not around (Oh)

[Chorus: Kehlani & Keyshia Cole]

When you see him, know that’s all me

When you see him, know that’s all me (Please, see you; I see you)

When you see him, know that that’s all me right there (Right there)

When you see him, know that’s all me (Oh-oh-ooh)

When you see him, know that’s all me (Eh-eh-hey)

When you see him, know that that’s all me right there (Right there)

[Bridge: Kehlani]

All me, all me, all me

When you see him, yeah, you see all me

When you walk by, that walk’s all me

That talk’s all me, yeah, all, all, me

All me, all me, all me

When you see him, yeah, you see all me

When you walk by, that walk’s all me

That talk’s all me, that’s so me, yeah

[Chorus: Kehlani]

When you see him, know that’s all me

When you see him, know that’s all me

When you see him, know that that’s all me right there

When you see him, know that’s all me

When you see him, know that’s all me (All me)

When you see him, know that that’s all me right there