LISTEN: DaniLeigh ‘My Present’ Stream & Download: New EP

DaniLeigh is back with some brand new music. On Friday, December 20 — which just so happens to be her birthday — DaniLeigh dropped a four-track EP titled My Present.

The brief project includes no features but does show us and remind us all of some of the best work DaniLeigh has to offer.

“The project is called ‘My Present’ because I’m dropping it on my birthday as a present to myself,” DaniLeigh said. “The EP represents how I feel in the present time – all the records are fun and just the way I want to express myself especially before the New Year ahead.”

All of the information you need to listen to the album can be seen below.

DaniLeigh ‘My Present’ Details

Album: ‘My Present’

Artist: DaniLeigh

Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap

Run Time: 4 Songs, 8 Minutes

Release Date: Friday, December 20 } ℗ 2019 Def Jam Recordings, a division of UMG Recordings, Inc.

DaniLeigh ‘My Present’ Tracklist

Usually Old Me Wrong No Caller ID