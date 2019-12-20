Buffalo vs Charlotte Live Stream: How to Watch Bahamas Bowl Online

The college football bowl season is officially underway with the Buffalo Bulls and Charlotte 49ers set to square off on Friday, December 29 at Thomas Robinson Stadium in Nassau for the 2019 Bahamas Bowl.

The game is a matchup of two 7-5 programs that are looking to cap off the year on a high note.

Buffalo enters the game as a 7-point favorite while the over/under is set at 51.5 points.

How can you tune into the action on Friday afternoon?

All of the information you need to catch today’s bowl game can be seen below.

Bahamas Bowl: Viewing Information & Details

Date: Friday, December 20

Start Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

Location: Thomas Robinson Stadium in Queen Elizabeth Sports Centre, Nassau, Bahamas

TV Info: ESPN

Live Stream: Stream 1

How To Live Stream ESPN Online

You can live stream ESPN online with on WatchESPN. You will need your log-in and password information for your cable or satellite provider and you’re good to go.

You can also watch ESPN programming at any time if you sign up for ESPN’s subscription streaming service ESPN+.

If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can watch the game through Sling TV. Sling TV is a service that allows subscribers to watch live and on-demand TV channels on TVs, computer or mobile device for a monthly fee. It’s just like a cable or satellite TV service, except it’s delivered over the internet.

The service’s Orange package includes ESPN and costs $20 a month, but you can sign up for a free seven-day trial. If you cancel your subscription within the week, you will not be charged. Once signed up, simply download the app for your computer to start watching.

