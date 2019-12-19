December Democratic Debate Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The final Democratic debate of the year is here. For the first time, there will be fewer than 10 candidates on the stage for the debate which is presented by PBSNewsHour and Politico.

The top tier of candidates — former Vice President Joe Biden, South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders — all qualified for the November debate. Other candidates to qualify were Senator Amy Klobuchar, and businessmen Tom Steyer and Andrew Yang.

To qualify for the December Democratic Debate, candidates needed at least 200,000 individual donors and to either receive 4 percent support in four national or early-state approved polls conducted by qualifying pollsters between October 16 and December 12, or at least 6 percent support in two polls in the four states where early primaries will be held: Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, and South Carolina.

Moderating the debate will be NewsHour anchor and managing editor Judy Woodruff, POLITICO chief political correspondent Tim Alberta, NewsHour senior national correspondent Amna Nawaz and NewsHour White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor.

The December debate — which is the sixth of the Democratic primary debates and the final of the year — will take place on December 19 at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. The debate will air live on PBS with a simulcast on CNN.

How can you tune in to learn more about the candidates?

All of the information you need to watch the second night of the December Democratic Presidential Debates can be seen below.

December Democratic Presidential Debates Viewing Details & Info

Date: Thursday, December 19, 2019

Time: 8:00 P.M. EST

Location: Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California

Hosts: NewsHour anchor and managing editor Judy Woodruff, POLITICO chief political correspondent Tim Alberta, NewsHour senior national correspondent Amna Nawaz and NewsHour White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor.

TV Channel: PBS, CNN

Live Stream: CNN

How to Watch December Democratic Presidential Debates Live Stream Online

The December Democratic Presidential Debates will be live streamed on CNNgo, which is available online. You can find CNN’s free live stream of the debate here.

How to Watch December Democratic Presidential Debates Live Stream on Mobile

You can watch the December Democratic Presidential Debates Live Stream on the CNN App. You can download the CNN App on iTunes & Google Play.