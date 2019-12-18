Survivor: Island of the Idols wraps up a roller coaster of a season on Wednesday, December 18. The 39th season of the long-running CBS reality series had its fair share of entertaining and shocking game moments but was marred by the inappropriate touching from contestant Dan Spilo, who became the first contestant ever to be booted from the show.

Spilo has been uninvited from the show’s finale.

There will also be another first in the show’s history when the finale airs.

Survivor has always held a live finale throughout its history, but this season the finale will be pre-taped. While the finale will air via tape delay, it was still recorded in front of a live studio audience.

Entertainment Weekly was first to report the news.

According to the report, the finale was pre-taped “to make sure the players feel as comfortable and safe as possible while discussing what happened out on the island.”

Five contestants enter the final five still in contention for the $1 million prize: Lauren Beck, Janet Carbin, Dean Kowalski, Noura Salman, Tommy Sheehan. Once the final three is set, they will come head-to-head with the jury which will ultimately decide the winner. The jury will question the final three who will then attempt to make their case for taking home the $1 million prize before the final vote is held.

It is believed that the reunion at the finale will go “live-to-tape” from 1:00-4:00 pm PT. It will then begin airing on CBS at the normally scheduled time of 8:00 p.m. ET.

All of the information you need to watch the season finale of Survivor: Island of the Idols online for free can be seen below.

‘Survivor: Island of the Idols’ Viewing Details

Premiere Date: Wednesday, December 18, 2019

Time: 8:00 P.M. EST

Location: Mamanuca Islands, Fiji

TV Channel: CBS

Online: CBS All Access