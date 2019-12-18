A substitute teacher in Massachusetts is out of a job after allegedly toking it up in front of a classroom. According to WHDH, the unidentified substitute teacher sparked up some weed in front of the class at North Attleborough High School.

Students quickly reported the teacher for the incident.

“The incident at North Attleborough High School was entirely unexpected and unprecedented,” Principal Peter Haviland said in a statement. “The quick actions of the students to report their concerns is an accurate reflection of the values of this school and community and serves as comforting evidence demonstrating that our students share and uphold these common values of safety and appropriateness within our school.

“It was their quick decisions to report the concerns which allowed our school to immediately intervene and remove the individual who created the unsafe environment. We are proud of our students and grateful to them for the level of maturity and courage they showed during this unfortunate and unprecedented experience.”

There is no word on whether the teacher will face criminal charges for not only bringing marijuana to class but consuming it as well. In the meantime, the school is continuing to investigate the incident.

Let this be a lesson to all future educators: if you are going to calm your nerves with some marijuana, make sure you do it before you enter the classroom.

