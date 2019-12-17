Thanks to some new laws, the NCAA is working towards revamping its eligibility rules and those that would allow players to receive compensation for their likeness. The minute those reports first surfaced, college football fans were hoping that it could mean the return of EA Sports’ hit NCAA Football video game.

The new rules are expected to go into effect beginning in 2020, so could we soon be seeing the game return to shelves?

NCAA president Mark Emmert recently discussed the possibility and while he put forward some big obstacles, he is open to the possibility of the game coming back.

“On the NCAA video game: NCAA president Mark Emmert said he is open to bringing it back, but would need 1. assurances that no more lawsuits would be filed, 2. a group license deal that gives students a voice 3. without giving them a union and making them employees,” New York Daily News sports columnist Jane McManus wrote on Twitter.

“Emmert doesn’t nix idea of bringing back video games but creates a very high bar for bringing it back.”

So you’re saying there’s a chance?

If NCAA football was going to return, fans would finally have the video game they have been clamoring for since it was discontinued. Let’s all cross our fingers and hope that the new eligibility rules will lead to the ultimate change we need for NCAA football to get back in our lives.