Tessa Majors Murder: Suspected Killer, 14, on the Run

The suspected killer of Barnard College student Tessa Majors is reportedly on the run. According to the Daily Mail, the 14-year-old suspect was being transported to turn himself in to police by a “lawyer or a relative” when he jumped out of a car at a Harlem intersection.

A manhunt is underway for the suspect.

It is believed that the suspected killer was named by one of the other teenagers who have already been brought into custody. One 13-year-old remains in custody and is due to appear in court on Tuesday, and he reportedly named the 14-year-old as the person who delivered the fatal stabbing to Majors.

Majors was attacked in Morningside Park where she was ultimately stabbed to death. Majors was just 18 years old.

It was claimed that she had staggered up to a Columbia University security booth after being attacked on the steps but that the guard was away doing rounds. Police sources said that when the guard returned, she had lost consciousness. Columbia University then corrected that version of events, saying in a statement that the guard was not only there when she stumbled up the steps, but that they called 911 immediately.

“We lost a very special, very talented, and very well-loved young woman,” the Majors family said in a statement. “Tess shone bright in this world, and our hearts will never be the same.”

Because they are minors, none of the suspects have been named at this time.

