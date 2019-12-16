Brandy Lynn Foreman, a 29-year-old cheerleading coach in Oklahoma, found herself in trouble with the law after an investigation into her inappropriate relationships with two students. Foreman admitted to having sex with two students, ages 16 and 18, according to the Sequoyah County Times.

Foreman allegedly exchanged nude photos with the teenagers on Snapchat and had sex with one of the students multiple times after he graduated. The second student claims to have had a sexual relationship for three months over the summer of 2018.

She has been on administrative leave since being charged in early December.

Foreman, who also taught junior high English at Central Public School, is facing four counts of sexual battery. If convicted, she will face up to 10 years in prison on each count, according to the Tulsa World.

Oklahoma cheerleading coach admits she had sex with two students: affidavit https://t.co/MJFz9rKiHt pic.twitter.com/CeUJsAUYga — New York Post (@nypost) December 16, 2019

Since the beginning of 2019 alone, a handful of teachers have been arrested on similar charges, including 25-year-old substitute teacher Alexis Mercedes Boberg in Baltimore, Beulah High School teacher Kelsie Schmidt in North Dakota, Rancocas Valley Regional High School teacher Alexandra Reiner in New Jersey, and 50-year-old Florida substitute teacher Angela Jean Stanton in Florida. Additionally, Texas teachers Meredith Null and Edna Longoria were arrested on similar charges.

As for why the number of these incidents has seemingly increased, studies suggest that smartphones are the primary reason for the spike in illicit relationships, as it allows teachers to communicate with the minors without supervision.

According to a report from the Texas Education Association, smartphones make easy for teachers to privately text and talk with students and also make it possible for teachers and students to share explicit images.

