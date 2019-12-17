The 2020 Pro Bowl rosters have been released by the National Football League. It marks the fourth consecutive year that the Pro Bowl will take place in Orlando and it is none other than the AFC-leading Baltimore Ravens, led by MVP frontrunner Lamar Jackson, that lead the way with 12 Pro Bowl selections.
Baltimore’s 12 selections ties an NFL record.
The New Orleans Saints lead all NFC teams with 7 selections including quarterback Drew Brees and star wide receiver Michael Thomas.
Other teams sending large contingents to the Pro Bowl are the Kansas City Chiefs with 6 selections and the Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles with five apiece.
The 2020 Pro Bowl takes place at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on January 26 at 3:00 p.m. ET.
Did your favorite player make the cut?
A full look at the 2020 Pro Bowl rosters can be seen below.
AFC Pro Bowl Roster
OFFENSE
Wide receiver: DeAndre Hopkins*, Houston Texans; Keenan Allen*, Los Angeles Chargers; Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns; Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs
Tackle: Ronnie Stanley*, Baltimore Ravens; Laremy Tunsil*, Houston Texans; Trent Brown, Oakland Raiders
Guard: Marshal Yanda*, Baltimore Ravens; Quenton Nelson*, Indianapolis Colts; David DeCastro, Pittsburgh Steelers
Center: Maurkice Pouncey*, Pittsburgh Steelers; Rodney Hudson, Oakland Raiders
Tight end: Travis Kelce*, Kansas City Chiefs; Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens
Quarterback: Lamar Jackson*, Baltimore Ravens; Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs; Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans
Running back: Nick Chubb*, Cleveland Browns; Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans; Mark Ingram, Baltimore Ravens
Fullback: Patrick Ricard*, Baltimore Ravens
DEFENSE
Defensive end: Joey Bosa*, Los Angeles Chargers; Frank Clark*, Kansas City Chiefs; Calais Campbell, Jacksonville Jaguars
Interior lineman: Cameron Heyward*, Pittsburgh Steelers; Chris Jones*, Kansas City Chiefs; Geno Atkins, Cincinnati Bengals
Outside linebacker: Von Miller*, Denver Broncos; T.J. Watt*, Pittsburgh Steelers; Matt Judon, Baltimore Ravens
Inside linebacker: Darius Leonard*, Indianapolis Colts; Dont’a Hightower, New England Patriots
Cornerback: Stephon Gilmore*, New England Patriots; Tre’Davious White*, Buffallo Bills; Marcus Peters, Baltimore Ravens; Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore Ravens
Free safety: Minkah Fitzpatrick*, Pittsburgh Steelers; Earl Thomas, Baltimore Ravens
Strong safety: Jamal Adams*, New York Jets
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicker: Justin Tucker*, Baltimore Ravens
Long snapper: Morgan Cox*, Baltimore Ravens
Punter: Brett Kern*, Tennessee Titans
Return specialist: Mecole Hardman*, Kansas City Chiefs
Special teamer: Matthew Slater*, New England Patriots
NFC Pro Bowl Roster
OFFENSE
Wide receiver: Julio Jones*, Atlanta Falcons; Michael Thomas*, New Orleans Saints; Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers; Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tackle: David Bakhtiari*, Green Bay Packers; Tyron Smith*, Dallas Cowboys; Terron Armstead, New Orleans Saints;
Guard: Zack Martin*, Dallas Cowboys; Brandon Brooks*, Philadelphia Eagles; Brandon Scherff, Washington Redskins
Center: Jason Kelce*, Philadelphia Eagles; Travis Frederick, Dallas Cowboys
Tight end: George Kittle*, San Francisco 49ers; Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles
Quarterback: Russell Wilson*, Seattle Seahawks; Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints; Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
Running back: Dalvin Cook*, Minnesota Vikings; Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers; Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys
Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk*, San Francisco 49ers
DEFENSE
Defensive end: Cameron Jordan*, New Orleans Saints; Nick Bosa*, San Francisco 49ers; Danielle Hunter, Minnesota Vikings
Interior lineman: Aaron Donald*, Los Angeles Rams; Fletcher Cox*, Philadelphia Eagles; Grady Jarrett, Atlanta Falcons
Outside linebacker: Chandler Jones*, Arizona Cardinals; Khalil Mack*, Chicago Bears; Shaquil Barrett, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Inside linebacker: Bobby Wagner*, Seattle Seahawks; Luke Kuechly, Carolina Panthers
Cornerback: Marshon Lattimore*, New Orleans Saints; Richard Sherman*, San Francisco 49ers; Darius Slay, Detroit Lions; Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams
Free safety: Budda Baker*, Arizona Cardinals; Eddie Jackson, Chicago Bears
Strong safety: Harrison Smith*, Minnesota Vikings
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicker: Wil Lutz*, New Orleans Saints
Long snapper: Rick Lovato*, Philadelphia Eagles
Punter: Tress Way*, Washington Redskins
Return specialist: Deonte Harris*, New Orleans Saints
Special teamer: Cordarrelle Patterson*, Chicago Bears