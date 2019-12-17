Karol Sanchez Missing: Video Shows Moment Teen Was Kidnapped

UPDATE: Karol Sanchez, who was allegedly kidnapped in the Bronx, returned safely to her family after meeting with police. According to New York CBS Local, Sanchez staged the entire kidnapping with the help of four accomplishments because of family issues.

WE HAVE A VICTORY TODAY !! Karol has been found !!! Thank you to all who have worked very hard to track down the people involved in this case !!! pic.twitter.com/TYD7IlU49N — NYPD 40th Precinct (@NYPD40Pct) December 17, 2019

Karol Sanchez, a 16-year-old girl from the Bronx, was kidnapped late Monday night while walking down the street with her mother. Two men jumped out of a vehicle at approximately 11:30 p.m. ET when they grabbed the girl and pulled her into the car.

The mother attempted to hold on to her daughter, but she was eventually shoved to the ground before the vehicle drove away.

The New York Police Department has since released video of the moment Karol was kidnapped.

You can watch the shocking video below.

Surveillance video shows the moment 16-year-old Karol Sanchez was grabbed and pulled into a beige sedan by a group of men, police say. Full story: https://t.co/a8rCvkI989 pic.twitter.com/wMERBDvveK — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) December 17, 2019

The mother was not injured and refused medical attention, according to authorities.

Sanchez is described as 16 years old, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 150 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue short jacket, white sweater, blue jeans and black sneakers.

According to NBC New York, there were four men in a tan sedan who pulled up to Karol and her mother when she was taken after a brief scuffle. The suspects who grabbed the teenager before tossing her into the vehicle were simply described as men in their 20s. All of the men in the vehicle were reportedly wearing dark clothes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s CrimeStoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at www.NYPDCrimeStoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

