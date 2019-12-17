Britt McHenry Sues FOX News; Accuses Tyrus of Sexual Harassment

Britt McHenry is suing Fox News. The Fox Nation host is alleging that her former co-host Tyrus, whose real name is George Murdoch, sexually harassed her and that the network did nothing to respond to multiple claims, according to the New York Times.

Murdoch ultimately ended up with his own show.

“I am standing up for myself, for women and for what’s right,” McHenry wrote on Twitter. “I have maintained the same allegations because the truth doesn’t change. I feel for any sexual harassment victim who has their story and evidence dismissed, doubted and not believed.”

From the report:

Ms. McHenry said in court documents that she had “suffered humiliation, emotional anguish, derailment of her career, and significant loss of economic opportunities” as a result of her treatment by the network. The suit, filed in United States District Court in Manhattan, also names Mr. Murdoch, a former professional wrestler known by the stage name “Tyrus,” as well as three Fox News executives.

“The picture looks so good I would knock the picture up,” Murdoch allegedly wrote in one text message. “Crazy sexy love your legs.”

Murdoch is denying the allegations.

“Tyrus denies the allegations in the lawsuit and will be defending it vigorously,” Murdoch’s lawyer Tom Clare said. “He looks forward to having a public forum in the court system to clear his name from the smear campaign that has been waged against him in the media. Tyrus will be pursuing defamation counterclaims.”

Fox News also says that it had investigated McHenry’s claims and stated that they believe they will ultimately be dismissed.

“The lawsuit recycles the same allegations,” the network said. “As we have previously stated, Ms. McHenry’s allegations have been fully investigated and we are confident our actions will be deemed entirely appropriate in litigation. We expect all of her claims to be dismissed.”