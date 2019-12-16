If you enjoy trying out the newest beverage flavors, Coca-Cola North America is coming through in the clutch for year. On Monday, December 16, the company announced a pilot program for the Coca-Cola Insiders Club which will allow a limited number of fans the chance to taste some of the newest flavors that are set to launch in 2020.

More than 20 flavors will be sent to the select fans who sign up for Coca-Cola’s “Insiders Club” subscription service. Starting in January 2020, each monthly curated package will feature three new beverage innovations from brands like Coca-Cola, Sprite, Powerade and new AHA sparkling water, plus swag and other fun surprises.

The service will cost $10/month or $50 for the six-month period.

Membership will be limited to the first 1,000 “insiders” who register at coke.com/insiders.

“As a total beverage company, we’re constantly looking for ways to innovate not only in our products – but also in the consumer-centric experiences we offer,” said McCrea O’Haire, digital experiences manager, Coca-Cola North America. “People want choice, convenience and customization. The Insiders Club will allow us to showcase the diversity of the drinks we offer and get some of our newest innovations into the hands of fans who want to be among the first to enjoy them.”

Coca-Cola previously launched its limited-edition Coke Cinnamon for the holiday which was met with an overwhelmingly positive response.

“We promoted the special holiday offering across our social and digital platforms, giving people the chance to provide their email address to learn more,” said Alex Powell, digital experiences manager, Coca-Cola North America. “The response exceeded expectations, opening our eyes to an opportunity to reach true Coke loyalists not only with more information and content – but with a chance to get their hands on new products before they hit shelves.”

For more information on the Coca-Cola Insiders Club, check out the official website and sign-up while spots still remain.