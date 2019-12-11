Dogfish Head Brewery Releases ‘Ok Boomer’ Beer

Dogfish Head Brewery in Delaware has a beer perfect for Millenials and Gen Zers can fully appreciate. Recently, the brewery released its latest brew which is named “OK, Boomer.” The name of the brew is the phrase that many younger people have been using to differentiate themselves from those who they believe have outdated views.

The beer has a variety of spices including cumin, paprika, ginger, cardamom, and more.

OK, Boomer has an ABV of 7%.

“The story of our newest Rehoboth brewpub exclusive ‘OK, Boomer’ begins with the story of Old Man Winter — a colloquialism of the winter season derived from a mash-up of ancient Greek mythology and old-world pagan beliefs. The term ‘OK, Boomer’ could be viewed as a Gen Z evolution of the Old Man Winter concept, like ‘Out with the old and in with new!’ while still kinda-sorta respecting our elders,” the Dogfish Head Brewery website reads.

“So, our recipe for ‘OK, Boomer.’ is a 7% ABV winter warmer beer concept, built around the earthy and spicy notes of these ingredients in descending order of prominence: a spice blend including cinnamon, ginger, cardamom and star anise, along with house-toasted walnut flour and kiln coffee malt.”

#OKBoomer is more than just a phrase, it’s our latest brewpub exclusive! This winter warmer is brewed w/ cinnamon, ginger, cardamom, star anise, house-toasted walnut flour & kiln coffee malt for an earthy sipper w/ notes of spice & toffee. https://t.co/62xoiAMHUv #freshfromthepub pic.twitter.com/xvFrjCA1wf — Dogfish Head Brewery (@dogfishbeer) December 6, 2019

So happy drinking, folks.

If you have the opportunity to enjoy an ice-cold “Ok, Boomer” during the holiday season be sure to do just that. And if you do, be sure to drink responsibly.