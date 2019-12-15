NFL Schedule 2019: Week 15 Announcer Schedule & Pairings

It’s Week 15 of the 2019-20 NFL regular season, with teams beginning to establish themselves as true contenders for a run at Super Bowl 54. With just three weeks remaining in the regular season, the pressure is on for teams and fans who are hoping for a late playoff push.
Of course, when you’re watching a game, the right announcer can make or break your viewing experience.
Luckily for fans of the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans, they will be treated to the CBS’ A-Team of Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, and Tracy Wolfson when they take the field at 1:00 p.m. ET. Al Michaels, Chris Collinsworth, and Michelle Tafoya will be on the call for Sunday Night Football between the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers.
Who will be calling the action when your favorite team takes the field?
The full television schedule and list of announcer pairings for the remainder of Week 15 of the season can be seen below, via Awful Announcing.
NFL Week 15 Announcer Schedule
Sunday, December 15
- Seattle at Carolina, FOX 1 p.m. – Kenny Albert, Ronde Barber & Lindsay Czarniak
- New England at Cincinnati, CBS 1 p.m. – Andrew Catalon, James & Amanda Baliones
- Tampa Bay at Detroit, FOX 1 p.m. – Dick Stockton, Mark Schlereth & Jennifer Hale
- Chicago at Green Bay, FOX 1 p.m. – Kevin Burkhardt, Charles Davis & Pam Oliver
- Denver at Kansas City, CBS 1 p.m. – Ian Eagle, Dan Fouts & Evan Washburn
- Miami at NY Giants, CBS 1 p.m. – Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta & Otis Livingston
- Houston at Tennessee, CBS 1 p.m. – Jim Nantz, Tony Romo & Tracy Wolfson
- Philadelphia at Washington, FOX 1 p.m. – Thom Brennaman, Chris Spielman & Shannon Spake
- Cleveland at Arizona, CBS 4:05 p.m. – Tom McCarthy, Jay Feely
- Minnesota at LA Chargers, CBS 4:05 p.m. – Kevin Harlan, Rich Gannon & John Schriffen
- Jacksonville at Oakland, CBS 4:05 p.m. – Greg Gumbel, Trent Green & Melanie Collins
- LA Rams at Dallas, FOX 4:25 p.m. – Joe Buck, Troy Aikman & Erin Andrews
- Atlanta at San Francisco, FOX 4:25 p.m. – Chris Myers, Daryl Johnston & Laura Okmin
- Buffalo at Pittsburgh, NBC 8:20 p.m. – Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth & Michelle Tafoya
Monday, December 16
- Indianapolis at New Orleans, ESPN 8:15 p.m. – Joe Tessitore, Booger McFarland & Lisa Salters